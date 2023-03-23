Time is running out for young people to apply for an opportunity to find out more about work in the care sector.

St Giles Hospice’s summer school offers those aged 16 to 18 a chance to find out more about areas such as nursing, medicine and other health professions.

The programme includes classroom sessions and practical experiences within the hospice at Whittington.

The summer school will run from 10th to 14th July. The deadline for applications is on 27th March.

For more details visit the St Giles Hospice website.