A Burntwood councillor has confirmed he will stand down at the next election.

Cllr Rob Birch is currently a Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council.

But he said other commitments meant he could no longer continue as a councillor beyond May.

“I’m standing down as I have so many commitments in my work with UNISON which make it difficult to give the role of councillor the time it deserves if someone wants to do it properly. “It is a struggle to attend all the meetings, especially when they start at 6pm and I sometimes have to get back from working in Birmingham, London or elsewhere in the country. “ Cllr Rob Birch, Lichfield District Council

Despite standing down as a member of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Birch said he would still be on the campaign trail in an alternative vote.