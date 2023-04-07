The new stand at Lichfield City FC

Lichfield City face contrasting tests as they prepare for a busy Bank Holiday weekend of action.

Ivor Green’s men welcome table-topping Walsall Wood tomorrow (8th April) before travelling to basement side Market Drayton Town on Monday.

The two fixtures are among fore games left for City before the end of a Midland Football League Premier Division campaign which currently sees Lichfield lying ninth in the table.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium for their clash with Walsall Wood tomorrow is at 3pm.

