People with experience of flooding are being asked to contribute to a new exhibition.

The National Flood Forum and The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management are hoping to create the display later this year.

Those who have been flooded are being asked to share artwork, poetry, photographs that show their experiences.

Tracey Garrett, CEO, National Flood Forum, said:

“We would like to increase understanding between the industry and those who flood – putting this exhibition of flooded people’s experiences together gives a chance to do just that.’’ Tracey Garrett, National Flood Forum

People can make their submissions online.