Plans for the latest phase of development at Chasetown Football Club have been submitted.

The Scholars are hoping to install a 3G pitch, new floodlighting and spectator fencing.

It comes in the wake of the installation of a new covered stand in October, while planning permission has already been granted for an expanded clubhouse.

A statement said the new playing surface would enhance the club’s on the pitch activities.

“The vision is to increase access to and participation in sport and football, and to be a sustainable National League club. “The introduction of a 3G pitch surface will allow the facility to accommodate many more training sessions, reducing the need for the team to travel away for such activities.” Planning statement

