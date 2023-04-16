Two candidates standing in the local elections say they are committed to working with the Lichfield Foodbank.
It comes after the organisation wrote to all of those standing for a seat on Lichfield District Council on 4th May to explore ways to end the need for such facilities.
Matt Wilson, Lichfield Foodbank’s community liaison volunteer, told candidates:
“We need all levels of government to develop an action plan which ensures everyone is able to afford the basics.
“People are forced to charities for emergency food when there isn’t enough money for the essentials. Elected representatives should support a cash-first approach wherever possible, instead of relying on the distribution of emergency food.
“This means using your powers to improve the sufficiency, accessibility and responsiveness of cash-based crisis grants available in our area.”Matt Wilson, Lichfield Foodbank
He added that councillors also needed to “commit” to investing in support services in communities and work with those supporting those facing poverty in the area.
In a joint statement, Cllr Colin Ball and Cllr Dave Robertson, who are seeking re-election in the Curborough ward, said:
“While we clearly can’t make any specific spending commitments on this kind of issue at this point, if re-elected we both commit to work with Lichfield Foodbank and local community groups and other partners to explore ways to end the need for food banks in Lichfield.
“We also urge all candidates of all political parties and none to commit publicly to this too – we cannot believe that anyone standing for election on 4th May can believe that having local families relying on food banks is a good thing.”Cllr Colin Ball and Cllr Dave Robertson