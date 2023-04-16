Two candidates standing in the local elections say they are committed to working with the Lichfield Foodbank.

It comes after the organisation wrote to all of those standing for a seat on Lichfield District Council on 4th May to explore ways to end the need for such facilities.

Matt Wilson, Lichfield Foodbank’s community liaison volunteer, told candidates:

“We need all levels of government to develop an action plan which ensures everyone is able to afford the basics. “People are forced to charities for emergency food when there isn’t enough money for the essentials. Elected representatives should support a cash-first approach wherever possible, instead of relying on the distribution of emergency food. “This means using your powers to improve the sufficiency, accessibility and responsiveness of cash-based crisis grants available in our area.” Matt Wilson, Lichfield Foodbank

He added that councillors also needed to “commit” to investing in support services in communities and work with those supporting those facing poverty in the area.

In a joint statement, Cllr Colin Ball and Cllr Dave Robertson, who are seeking re-election in the Curborough ward, said: