Michael Fabricant will stand once again for the Conservatives in Lichfield at the next General Election.
The MP confirmed to Lichfield Live that he had been re-selected by the party locally.
No date has yet been set for the General Election, although recent national reports have suggested it could be called towards the end of 2024.
The confirmation will mean the Conservative MP will look to retain the Lichfield constituency seat he has held since 1997.
Mr Fabricant had previously held the Mid-Staffordshire seat since 1992 before the new Parliamentary boundaries were introduced to create the current constituency.
He told Lichfield Live:
“It was such an honour to be reselected to stand for Lichfield constituency which includes Burntwood and surrounding villages a few weeks’ back.
“It’s such a beautiful area and lovely people to deal with. I am always proud to mention the area in Parliament and promote Lichfield and Burntwood to the wider British public as a wonderful place to visit, live, and work.”Michael Fabricant
Mr Fabricant also paid tribute to the local Conservative Association chairman, Jim McKinven, following his death.
“I was deeply upset by the sudden and unexpected death of my association chairman who was a close neighbour and friend. My thoughts are with his wife and family.”Michael Fabricant
This needs checking out. His own website doesn’t mention that he is a Conservative MP so maybe some of the Conservative electorate in the Lichfield Conservative Association thought they were voting only for a local Conservative?
Ah well – there goes my vote. I refuse to vote for this man again; an apologist for law breaking and corruption.
The tone deaf Tories strike again.
@ Steve Norman. Sitting MPs don’t go to the full association unless something called an exec/the exec deselect them from what I have read online re stafford. It seems Fabbo has the local Cons in his pocket.