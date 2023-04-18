Michael Fabricant will stand once again for the Conservatives in Lichfield at the next General Election.

The MP confirmed to Lichfield Live that he had been re-selected by the party locally.

No date has yet been set for the General Election, although recent national reports have suggested it could be called towards the end of 2024.

The confirmation will mean the Conservative MP will look to retain the Lichfield constituency seat he has held since 1997.

Click below to see the total votes cast and the breakdown of voting for the Lichfield constituency at each General Election since 1997:

Chart showcasing how Lichfield constituency has voted since the 1997 election

Mr Fabricant had previously held the Mid-Staffordshire seat since 1992 before the new Parliamentary boundaries were introduced to create the current constituency.

He told Lichfield Live:

“It was such an honour to be reselected to stand for Lichfield constituency which includes Burntwood and surrounding villages a few weeks’ back. “It’s such a beautiful area and lovely people to deal with. I am always proud to mention the area in Parliament and promote Lichfield and Burntwood to the wider British public as a wonderful place to visit, live, and work.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant also paid tribute to the local Conservative Association chairman, Jim McKinven, following his death.