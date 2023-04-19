Shoppers have helped a Lichfield organisation raise almost £700 for charity.

Lichfield Rotary Club hosted a collection with Central Co-op in aid of ShelterBox.

Volunteers took along one of the emergency boxes which are distributed to people who have lost their homes around the world. Each one contains a a family tent, cooking pots and plates with cutlery, blankets, water purification and water carriers, plus essential tools.

The Rotary Club has already purchased four over the past year and will use the money to purchase another.

A spokesperson said:

“Our thanks go to all those customers of the Co-op who contributed.” Lichfield Rotary Club spokesperson

People interested in joining the Lichfield Rotary Club can attend their weekly meeting at The Dog Inn in Whittington on Thursdays at 12.30pm.