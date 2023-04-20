A tribute concert in memory of the former president of Lichfield Arts will take place in June.

Brian Pretty had volunteered with the community arts group for a number of decades prior to his death in March.

The line-up for Brian’s Big Bash has yet to be confirmed, but the concert will be held at Lichfield Guildhall on 2nd June.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Brian was well known in Lichfield and was a huge influence on both music and the arts in the city and across the region. “The evening is intended to be an informal, uplifting celebration of Brian’s contribution to music and the arts and will feature performances from some of his favourite artists. “The evening aims to raise funds for The Brian Pretty Emerging Talent Programme, an initiative currently being set up by Lichfield Arts to support young local creatives just starting out.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets to the concert are £12 and can be booked online.