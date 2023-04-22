A Lichfield chef is hosting a charity dinner in aid of two good causes.

Liam Dillon will welcome guests at The Boat Inn on 28th April to raise money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and Hospitality Action, an organisation that helps and supports people in the food and drink industry when times have got tough.

The three-course dinner will see him partner with fellow Staffordshire chef Matt Davies.

Liam said:

“Matt’s efforts to raise funds for these important causes are all the more impressive considering his recent medical challenges. “After a work accident, he suffered severe muscle and nerve damage, which left him with no feeling in his left arm below the elbow. Despite this, Matt has remained positive and grateful for the support he has received from his wife, family, and friends, as well as from the NHS. “His positivity is both infectious and inspiring and I hope the event will raise both the profile of Hospitality Action but much needed funds too.” Liam Dillon

Tickets can be purchased at theboatinnlichfield.com/events.