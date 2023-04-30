Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Summerfield and All Saints ward.

Sharon Banevicius (Labour)

“I have lived in Burntwood 33 years and bought up my children here.

“I am an experienced councillor, having served for 12 years as a town and district councillor and was honoured to be the chair of Burntwood Town Council in 2014.

“I run a successful business in the town, a care agency providing care for the elderly and vulnerable and also creating jobs locally.

“I want to see a fairer future for all of our Burntwood residents and that’s why I want to stand again as a Labour candidate, working as a team to bring about a Better Burntwood.

“I’m privileged to have been elected to represent my town before and hope that voters will trust me again to do a good job on their behalf.”

Kathy Coe (Labour)

“I have lived in Burntwood since 1971. I founded a charity called Pathway Project and was CEO for 30 years. Now retired, I still volunteer for Pathway.

“I am an activist. I have fought for years for victims of abuse to remain safe. I believe that we are all stronger when we work together, and I want to be elected so that I can fight for our brilliant community and make a difference here.

“I also want to ensure integrity in the decisions. We need a Labour council so that we can win back your trust.

“I will be fighting for more investment in Burntwood, for our medical services which are under threat and for more equity, for everyone to have the same opportunities.

“Please vote Labour, we are on your side, and working for you.”

Michael Galvin (Labour)

“As a nurse I have been inspired by some and compelled by others to seek senior roles because I believed that I could do a better job.

“I have decided to put myself forward to represent the people of Summerfield and All Saints, not because I have been inspired by the leadership of Lichfield District Council but because I believe that I can do it better than the Tory councillors who blindly follow the leadership.

“I can see what Burntwood needs to make it better, as a person who lives here my neighbours tell me what would make Burntwood better.

“As a nurse I’m used to assessing what is needed before delivering real change and then reviewing what is done and make sure the change is delivered as effectively as possible.

“On 12th May it is International Nurses Day – vote for a nurse on 4th May to deliver what is needed for Burntwood.”

Sammy Goody (independent)

“Party politicians work for themselves and their leader – I will work for you and our community.

“I will work to obtain full transparency on how our council tax is spent and to stop further increases. I will work to get better bus services in Burntwood and improve local amenities and the state of our roads.

“I will work to maintain our basic human rights and freedoms. I will work to stop unfair and unscientific zero carbon policies that will hurt the economy, plunge more into poverty and limit basic freedoms.

“I am a mother and the owner of a small business. I hold traditional British values – with the right to work, live, and prosper without government overreach and control.

“I am a founder member of a local group, formed with the objective of encouraging people to buy ‘clean’ organic, non-GMO food, which is better for the ecosystem and health.”

Nicola Greensill (Conservatives)

“Living in Burntwood and serving on the parish council, I’m committed to transforming Burntwood and making it thrive.

“I’m determined to make sure local residents have access to all the amenities and services they need.

“Working with all, I can create positive change and ensure that Burntwood remains desirable – with your support.”

Richard Stephenson (Conservatives)

“I have lived and worked in Lichfield district for over 35 years, since I arrived in Burntwood to begin my career as a vet, living in the Summerfield ward.

“I have enjoyed serving our friendly community and looking after the health of their animals.

“It would be a privilege to further serve as a district councillor.”

Heather Tranter (Conservatives)

“I’ve lived in Burntwood 50-plus years and served as councillor for many years.

“Being proactive in the community, it’s important to me that all residents feel proud and safe here.

“I want to ensure we build a stronger sense of pride, which will help develop a stronger community, better communication and improved economy.”