Lichfield Foodbank has received pledges of support from all major parties ahead of the local elections.

The organisation wrote to all candidates asking them to help deliver on plans to end the need for emergency food aid in the city by 2025.

It comes as figures reveal that in the year ending 31st March, more than 10,000 food parcels were distributed across the Lichfield District Council area by food banks.

The figure is double the previous year and is the second highest in the region behind only city of Stoke-on-Trent.

Lichfield Foodbank’s chair, Verity Ashley, said:

“This shouldn’t be happening in any city in a country as wealthy as the UK, but the situation in Lichfield in particular is getting worse every year.” “Food banks are a ‘sticking plaster’ over the real issues causing poverty and destitution. Everyone is entitled to the dignity of being able to buy their own food, having sufficient money to pay their essential bills. “We don’t want people in our city to need a food bank by 2025, and we will work with statutory, voluntary, community, faith and political groups across the spectrum to make this happen – and to make ourselves redundant. “I would like to thank those candidates who have pledged their support. Whichever political party has overall control come 5th May, they have agreed to support us end the need for food banks in Lichfield. “We hope that the elected candidates, along with the rest of the community, can come together and make a difference for all the people who will – for now – continue to need our services.” Verity Ashley, Lichfield Foodbank

People can find out more about how to donate at www.lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.