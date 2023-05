Motorists are being urged to be on their guard after attempts to steal vehicles in Lichfield.

Both incidents happened overnight between 30th April and 1st May.

The first saw a Kia Picanto targeted at The Chequers before a Ford Ranger was also damaged in an attempt to take it from Beacon Park.

Police say both incidents saw an attempt to access the ignition with a screwdriver.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 201 and 381 of 1st May.