The latest version of a musical based on the life of a legendary World War Two codebreaker is coming to Lichfield.
Alan Turing – A Musical Biography is a show designed to be a “commemoration and celebration of one of our national heroes”.
The production will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th June.
Composer and producer Joel Goodman said:
“Nowadays many people know of the work that Alan Turing did during World War Two to break the Enigma code at Bletchley Park – but during his life it was unknown as it was covered by the Official Secrets act.
“He was subjected to chemical castration towards the end of his life – that was one of the punishments for being gay in the 1950s in the United Kingdom. Sadly, he died within two years of that terrible conviction.”Joel Goodman
The production was a sell out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has gone on to tour across the country.
Joel said:
“Our production started life in a village hall in Essex in 2022. It was then taken to Edinburgh where it was a huge success.
“Since then, the musical has evolved with new songs been brought in and we now have a brand-new script.
“In Lichfield, we will be premiering the third version of our musical.”Joel Goodman
Tickets for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s are available online.