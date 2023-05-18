The latest version of a musical based on the life of a legendary World War Two codebreaker is coming to Lichfield.

Alan Turing – A Musical Biography is a show designed to be a “commemoration and celebration of one of our national heroes”.

The production will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th June.

Composer and producer Joel Goodman said:

“Nowadays many people know of the work that Alan Turing did during World War Two to break the Enigma code at Bletchley Park – but during his life it was unknown as it was covered by the Official Secrets act. “He was subjected to chemical castration towards the end of his life – that was one of the punishments for being gay in the 1950s in the United Kingdom. Sadly, he died within two years of that terrible conviction.” Joel Goodman

The production was a sell out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has gone on to tour across the country.

Joel said:

“Our production started life in a village hall in Essex in 2022. It was then taken to Edinburgh where it was a huge success. “Since then, the musical has evolved with new songs been brought in and we now have a brand-new script. “In Lichfield, we will be premiering the third version of our musical.” Joel Goodman

Tickets for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s are available online.