The new chair of Burntwood Town Council has hailed the work of her predecessor.

Robert Birch handing over the chains to Burntwood Town Council’s new chair Cllr Di Evans

Cllr Di Evans was confirmed in the role at a meeting of the authority this week.

She replaces Rob Birch who stood down as a councillor at the local elections.

Cllr Evans said:

“I would like to thank Rob Birch for his year as chair. He has done a superb job to highlight the profile of Burntwood and has left this council in a strong position. “During the last four years Burntwood Town Council has gone from strength to strength and the whole council and the officers have worked hard together to ensure that we are doing our best for the community of Burntwood. “We have ambitious plans for the benefit of all Burntwood residents as we continue to be an open, honest and transparent council and we welcome support from the community to help us achieve our aims. “Lots done, lots to do, so let’s get on with it.” Cllr Di Evans

Mr Birch said he had been honoured to have had the chains of office over the past year.

“My year in the role of Chair of Burntwood Town Council has been an absolute privilege to fulfil and has been far more enjoyable than I imagined it would be, as well as being lots of hard work at times. “I am in debt to many others for the support I received as chair over the last year, particularly from Cllr Evans as the vice chair and the other councillors who have always been there when I needed advice and guidance on how to proceed. “I would like to also thank councillors Sue Woodward and Darren Ennis for their leadership of Burntwood Town Council over the last four years. They have led this council over a sustained period of time with openness and clarity of direction and without that leadership we would not have achieved anywhere near as much as we have.” Rob Birch

The meeting also saw Cllr Ennis elected as leader to replace Cllr Sue Woodward.