Organisers are promising the Lichfield Greenhill Bower will be back with a bang this weekend.

Residents are being urged to turn out and support the event which will feature the traditional parade and a range of other attractions.

Zoe Heathcote, who has been organising the procession, said:

“The procession is looking longer than ever – the Bower promises to have something for everyone with great weather forecast too. “The parade will have surprise after surprise, so come along and see if you can spot Mario, Luigi or even Boswell Bear.” Zoe Heathcote

The Bower’s mascot has been out and about helping to highlight the fun on offer on Monday (29th May).

Vice chair Perdita Lawton said:

“He has visited many Bower supporters to bring them his furry cheer, including sponsor DME Tyres, Tippers, Wintertons, Three Spires Morris, Barnes Skip hire and Statfold Barn. He’s also been teaching newly-elected Mayor Cllr Sam Schafer some dance moves!” Perdita Lawton

Organisers say they hope residents will turn out to line the streets to see the dancers, bands and other community groups passing by on their floats from 11.45am – as well as donating loose change into the collection buckets to help support local charities.

For more details, visit the Lichfield Greenhill Bower website.