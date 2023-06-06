Latin flavours will be served up when Del Camino perform in Lichfield.

The concert at the Cathedral Hotel on Thursday (8th June) is part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Inspired by the explosion of the UK Latin scene in the mid 1990s, Del Camino soon established itself as one of the most well-known and respected salsa bands in the UK.

“Lead vocalist Diego Jezler and percussionist Alex Magni are both from Brazil with the rest of the band having roots in Serbia, Jamaica, Cuba and England.

“Del Camino has a dynamic new sound which boasts slick arrangements of pop classics from the likes of Stevie Wonder, George Benson and Lionel Richie, while the band also continues to perform an impressive repertoire of well-known salsa classics from the likes of Oscar D’León, Marc Anthony, and Buena Vista Social Club.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson