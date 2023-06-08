A Shenstone garden centre is urging green-fingered locals to enter a competition.

The Not Your Average Gardener contest is open to all ages and backgrounds and was launched to mark World Environment Day this week.

This year’s iteration will see four new categories and will be judged by a panel of experts including the Royal Horticultural Society’s chair of assessors, Claire Bishop, who is also the senior houseplant buyer at Dobbies.

She said:

“It’s a real honour to be part of the Not Your Average Gardener Awards for its fourth year and I can’t wait to see the talent from our houseplant enthusiasts. “The awards have been designed with full inclusivity in mind, so we’re looking for people of all ages and skill levels to get in touch and tell us about their vibrant green space that they have a real passion for.” Claire Bishop

Gardening expert Michael Griffiths – known as The Mediterranean Gardener – also joins the panel to judge the Plant to Plate Gardener category. He said:

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the creativity and commitment of amateur gardeners, who invest their time and skill into making wonderful outside spaces with a grow your own focus.” Michael Griffiths

There’s a prize pot of £4,000 to help successful applicants take their award-winning garden to the next level.

Entries close on 30th June and winners will be announced in early August. For more details visit the Dobbies website.