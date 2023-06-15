Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto
Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto

A Lichfield pub will host a seven-piece band playing funk, soul and acid jazz numbers.

Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto will be at The Feathers on Saturday (17th June).

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free, with the group on stage from 9pm.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments