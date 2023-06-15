A Lichfield pub will host a seven-piece band playing funk, soul and acid jazz numbers.
Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto will be at The Feathers on Saturday (17th June).
Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free, with the group on stage from 9pm.
