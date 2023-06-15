Funding is being made available for projects supporting refugees to settle across Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council has been part of the government’s resettlement programmes since 2016 and has participated in the Homes for Ukraine scheme in March 2022.

Now a funding scheme, managed in partnership with The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, is hoping to further help those who have fled the war against Russia.

A spokesperson said:

“This grant scheme has been created to support resettlement and integration alongside other commissioned services and schemes. “Staffordshire County Council is interested in supporting Ukrainian individuals who have entered the country as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme to integrate into their new lives in Staffordshire and to become fully independent.” The Community Foundation for Staffordshire spokesperson

Grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 are being made available.

More details on eligibility and how to apply are available here.