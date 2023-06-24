A Lichfield Festival patron is teaming up with his wife for a concert in the city.

Julian Lloyd Webber will host and curate Bach by Candlelight at Lichfield Cathedral on 16th July, which will feature cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber.

The pair first met in New Zealand in 2000 and went on to collaborate as a duo with two albums under their belt before Julian was forced to retire from playing due to injury.

He said he was pleased to be able to continue working alongside his wife even if he could no longer perform.

“We really enjoyed working together – although sparks would sometimes fly as we are both perfectionists so we went into huge detail to make sure that our bowings, fingerings, phrasing and sound all matched. “We were touring a lot together when I was forced to stop playing because a herniated disc in my neck was causing a loss of power in my bowing arm. I felt really sorry for Jiaxin because playing music together had taken some time. “It has taken us nearly ten years to find a new way of working together. I believe that these things can’t – or shouldn’t – be forced. Our Bach Revealed programme grew entirely naturally from Jiaxin’s love of the wonderful Bach Cello Suites and my own curiosity about their history. “She loves playing solo and especially completely solo – without a piano or orchestra accompaniment – because she says she feels more in control.” Julian Lloyd Webber

Since retiring from playing, Julian has continued to be a champion of classical music and its place in education.

He founded the In Harmony music education programme in 2007 and was Principal of Royal Birmingham Conservatoire for five years from 2015 during which time he oversaw the move to a new £57million home and the award of Royal status.

Julian said he felt there was still work to do in order to ensure young people have access to opportunities.

“I think the key issue is around introducing all our children to music – and this has to begin at primary school. “Throughout my life I have believed in introducing beautiful music to as many people as possible all over the world.” Julian Lloyd Webber

“A terrific festival”

Julian said he was looking forward to returning to Lichfield – and to the cathedral as a venue.

“It’s a terrific festival with a very wide choice of music to suit all tastes – and, of course, it has the most wonderful ‘concert hall’ in the cathedral. “Both of us love performing in such beautiful and historic places as it brings an extra magic to the occasion. “In the concert, I narrate the fascinating story behind the composition of the suites while introducing performances of them by Jiaxin. “It’s an extraordinary story – neglected for almost 200 years, the suites finally emerged from obscurity to become some of the most treasured pieces in the classical repertoire. “They’ve been arranged for at least 20 different instruments – from the ukulele to the tuba and are even used as ring tones on mobile phones.” Lichfield Festival

For ticket details for the Bach by Candlelight show visit the Lichfield Festival website.