The Hub at St Mary’s continued their jazz season with the talented trio of trumpet and flugelhorn player Nick Dewhurst, double bassist Tom Moore and pianist Toby Boalsch.

With works by the likes of Clifford Brown, Freddie Hubbard, Miles Davis and Chet Baker in the programme it was a challenging mix for the band who delivered with aplomb.

Although it was a night in celebration of the trumpet, much of the colour belonged to the piano, with Toby’s playing and improvising adding a dizzying mix of colour and vibrancy to the evening.

With Miles Davis’ mute sound, they produced a particularly vivid reading of his famous slow blues piece Freddie Freeloader, while the slow ballad Tangerine was an early highlight.

If I Were A Bell used the famous clock chimes refrain to good effect in the piano playing, and Sandhu by Clifford Brown was a fast paced opening number.

Other pieces played included Stompin’ at the Savoy – delivered at a faster pace than the audience and perhaps some of the trio were expecting – and Clifford Brown’s Joy-String, which was a suitable ending to a concert that was full of musically sound values and good solid entertainment