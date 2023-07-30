A delegation from Lichfield have renewed “ties of friendship” during a visit to twin city Limburg an der Lahm.

The group were welcomed to Germany along with representatives from fellow twin city Sainte-Foy-les-Lyon in France.

It was the first official visit by the Lichfield Twinning Association for more than five years after a scheduled 2020 trip was cancelled four times due to the Covid pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield delegation said:

“The visit had many events organised for the weekend, including tours of Limburg’s old town with its magnificent centuries-old timber framed houses, a friendship evening celebration dinner accompanied by music and dance acts from pupils of Limburg’s music and dance schools, a cruise along the Lahn river, and sporting competitions between table-tennis and tennis teams from each of the towns.” Lichfield Twinning Association spokesperson

Local sculptor Peter Walker was among the visitors and donated a piece called Pity of War to Limburg to recognise the nameless and voiceless civilian victims of war and conflict.

There was also a performance from a ‘twinning choir’ made up of singers from all three cities.