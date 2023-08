Lichfield City will hope to kick off a run in the FA Vase when they travel to Heather St Johns this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men have enjoyed a bright start to the season having been unbeaten in their two league games and only going out of the FA Cup because of last gasp goal against Boldmere St Michaels.

City will be hoping for a repeat of their pre-season friendly against Heather St Johns when they won 7-0.

Kick off at St Johns Park tomorrow (26th August) is at 3pm.