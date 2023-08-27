Hundreds of tonnes of gravel will be added to a waterway at a village near Lichfield in a bid to boost wildlife.

Trent Rivers Trust said the work along a half-a-kilometre stretch of the River Mease at Edingale would provide spawning grounds for species such as white-clawed crayfish, Bullhead and Spined Loach.

With the introduction of the 220 tonnes of gravel, re-profiled banks and new wetland areas, the Environment Agency-funded project aims to create a more varied habitat thanks to ensuring slow-flowing water as well as variations in flow and depth.

Vicki Liu, from the Environment Agency, said:

“Restoring the lost riverbed, re-profiling the riverbanks and improving the wet woodland section will help mitigate the impacts of climate change and encourage the wildlife species and ecosystems to recover.” Vicki Liu

The Trent Rivers Trust said the River Mease was currently “not in a good ecological condition” in part because of high levels of phosphate from sewage discharge.

The waterway originally had a gravel bed and spilled on to a flood plain, but modifications over the years have changed the habitat for creatures living in the water.

Ruth Needham, head of landscapes and partnerships, said:

“Our work on this stretch in the Mease is about creating a legacy for wildlife and people. “By restoring habitat in and around the river, we’re reducing flood risk, improving water quality and providing a range of habitats. “Looking at the work that has already taken place, we can already see a more varied habitat and a community of residents and landowners who are keen to further enhance the river and adjacent woodland. “It’s a great thing to see here in Edingale and across other locations here in the Mease catchment.” Ruth Needham

The work is part of a wider scheme adding to a total of 960 tonnes of gravel that have already been introduced to the river.