Chasetown saw their unbeaten start to the league campaign ended by fellow high flying side Avro.

With league leaders Kidsgrove Athletic in FA Cup action, the second and third placed sides were looking to capitalise.

In a tense first half, goal chances were few and far between, with both midfields and defences on top.

Chasetown’s leading goal scorer Jack Langston had the only real goal threat for the hosts but was just wide of the target, while Avro themselves had a solitary Jamie Rother shot which went straight at Bradley Clarkson.

The deadlock was broken in the 64th minute though when a cross from the right was headed on by Kyle Hawley and Rother volleyed home.

Substitute Johno Atherton forced Lewis Forshaw into a low save with skipper Danny O’Callaghan seeing his goalbound shot deflected wide for a corner as The Scholars went in search of a leveller.

Finally Chasetown stepped it up and Forshaw saved again from Luke Yates in the 85th minute.

Yates forced another Forshaw save but it was too little too late from The Scholars.