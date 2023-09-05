Police have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with stolen bank cards.

They were taken along with a wallet from a white Ford Max car in Lichfield at some point between 8.15pm on 27th July and 6am the following the day.

A hoodie and sunglasses were also taken from the vehicle when it was parked on James Greenway.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“At about 5.30am on 28th July, the stolen bark cards were used at a petrol station on London Road by a man and a woman. “The man is described as black and was wearing a beanie hat. The woman is described as white and had her hair tied back. “After carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, we can now release CCTV images of the two people we’d like to speak to.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 411 of 28th July.