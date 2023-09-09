Lichfield City saw their unbeaten league start ended at Shifnal Town.

The hosts went 3-0 up thanks to goals from Kieron Buckley, Joe Cliff and Jack Fishman.

It meant a late Liam Kirton goal was nothing more than a consolation for City.

Shifnal made the breakthrough with 20 minutes on the clock when Buckley finished off a cross at the back post.

City tried to hit back, but Dominic Lewis saw his shot go wide of the target, while Kirton also sent an effort over the bar.

But it was the home side who would strike again before the interval as Cliff found the back of the net.

Boss Ivor Green made changes at the break, but Shifnal stretched their lead further as Fishman flicked home at the near post to make it 3-0 on 65 minutes.

Luke Childs saw a strike saved by home keeper Yankuba Colley as Lichfield attempted to find a way back into the game.

The City sub continued to look like a threat as he then went on a jinking run, but saw his shot come back off the bar.

Lichfield did get their consolation three minutes from time when Kirton finished after a strike by Jordan Clement had rebounded off the woodwork.