Labour councillors say the first 100 days since the local elections have shown they can make “real changes” at Lichfield District Council.

The opposition group held an away day to mark the milestone since they secured 17 seats to help ensure the local authority went to no overall control.

The results in May saw Labour and the Lib Dems hold a combined one seat advantage over the Conservatives, but with no coalition formed the council has continued to be led with a Tory administration.

But the Labour group’s chair, Cllr Colin Ball, said that the difference in the way the local authority was going about its business was clear to see.

“I came away from our away day session feeling really buoyed up, not just by the work we have done so far but – given the depth and breadth of the skills and knowledge of our members – the potential we have to make a real difference to the lives of local residents. “There was a great deal of enthusiasm in the room and a clear consensus about our strategies in the months ahead. “If any of the Conservatives haven’t yet realised that things have changed at the council and will continue to change, then they need to wake up very quickly.” Cllr Colin Ball

Cllr Sue Woodward, who leads the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, said there had already been evidence of where the party had been making a difference on local issues.

“We have notched up some real successes in our first 100 days – we have a very capable and committed shadow cabinet, which has been recognised by the council leadership. “Labour members have been active in scrutinising proposals by the cabinet, including volunteering for task groups that are able to scrutinise in detail proposals on pedestrianisation, the new leisure centre, climate change and the city centre masterplan. “We have taken through our food insecurity motion with unanimous support and will now be making progress on mapping sources of help and bringing together a partnership of organisations supporting food injustice. “Whether it is full council meetings, committee meetings or briefings and training sessions, Labour members, new and old, are far more engaged than Conservative backbench members and it’s great to be able to lead such an effective team. “There’s a lot more to be done though – the culture of the organisation is changing and we want to work with all parties to achieve a better council, but too many still think of Lichfield District Council as it was previously, an almost one-party state. “With additional members now, we are certainly making our presence felt.” Cllr Sue Woodward