Police say they believe two dogs involved in a man’s death in Stonnall were the controversial XL Bully breed.

The incident happened yesterday (14th September) outside a property on Main Street at around 3.15pm.

Brave passers-by fought to rescue the man, who was eventually taken to hospital where he died of his injuries last night.

Police said a 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area who was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury has been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He will be interviewed by detectives today.

Officers say one of the dogs died while being restrained, while the other was euthanised by a vet. They are both believed to be XL Bully dogs, but tests will be carried out to confirm the breed.

Superintendent Tracy Meir said:

“I would like to offer my condolences to the loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life in this horrendous dog attack. We are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time. “Detectives continue to investigate and we have taken statements, viewed CCTV and carried out house-to-house enquiries in the local area but are keen to speak to anyone with information.” Superintendent Tracy Meir

Anyone with information or who witnessed the event can contact police on 101, quoting incident 405 of 14th September.