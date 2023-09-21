Images of two men wanted in connection with a theft in Lichfield have been released by police.

It comes after a Toyota Yaris was damaged on Hobs Road on 7th July.

Two men, described as Asian and in their early 20s who were dressed in dark clothes, were seen taking parts off the car before leaving the area.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We have been speaking to witnesses and carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as part of our investigation – and we can now release images of two men we want to speak to in connection with the theft. “Anyone who recognises either men pictured or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time are asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 83 of 7th July. Alternatively, they can use the Live Chat service at www.staffordshire.police.uk.