A gig in Lichfield will celebrate the best of up-and-coming live music from across the Midlands.

Alex Ohm’s New Sounds will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s on 13th October.

The evening will feature headliners World Speed Record, with support from Siracuse, The Space and Rewired DJs.

Alex said:

“The Hub at St Mary’s is a spectacular venue and I’m looking forward to bringing the best emerging artists from the Midlands and afar to share their art on such a special platform.” Alex Ohm

Tickets for the standing gig are £10.

The Hub’s creative director, Anthony Evans, said:

“We aim to nurture and support young artists and we are delighted that Alex will be curating this series of new sounds gigs designed to champion the best up-and-coming musicians from the Midlands.” Anthony Evans

Tickets can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.