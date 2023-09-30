A game of two halves saw Chasetown let a three goal lead slip as they picked up a point against Clitheroe.

Things started brightly when The Scholars took the lead on 12 minutes. Skipper Danny O’Callaghan received the ball on the edge of the box and slid a pass to Ben Lund who slotted low beyond Danny Taberner.

Jack Langston forced a fingertip save from Taberner and from the resulting corner from Kris Taylor O’Callaghan headed goalwards and Lund diverted it home for his second on 26 minutes.

On 34 minutes, the hosts extended their lead to three goals as Johno Atherton cut in from the wing and Langston sliced across the ball with a low shot inside Taberner’s left hand post.

The Lancashire side pulled one back almost immediately after the break when Sefton Gonzales flicked a header past Matt Sargeant.

Clitheroe were right back in the game on 54 minutes when full back Jacob Hanson got inside the box and drilled a low shot beyond Sargeant.

It took a top class save from the Chasetown keeper to keep out a superb Richie Baker free kick.

Langston forced a save from Taberner and then Sargeant made another save as both sides pushed for the sixth goal of the afternoon.

It was Clitheroe who struck next to complete a dramatic recovery when substitute Veron Parny beat the offside trap and fired a left footer along the ground for 3-3.

It was almost the prefect turnaround as Domaine Rouse volleyed goalwards, but Sargeant produced an acrobatic save to divert the ball over the bar.