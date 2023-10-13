A local business will raise money for charity with a Christmas Market event in Lichfield.

Tippers will host the festive bonanza at their Europa Way site from 10am to 2pm on 25th November.

It will feature dozens of stalls selling gifts, Christmas decorations, arts and crafts, food and drink, as well as live cooking demonstrations with Great British Bake Off star James Hillery.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ll also be offering mulled wine, tea, coffee and mince pies to raise money for St Giles Hospice. “Stalls are available free of charge, all we ask is for you to donate a gift to our raffle for St Giles Hospice.” Tippers spokesperson

For more details on booking a stall email [email protected].