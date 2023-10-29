Jack Langston became the league’s leading goalscorer as he netted twice to earn Chasetown a win at Trafford.

The home side started on the front foot, but it was The Scholars who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.

The opener came when Johno Atherton was wrestled to the ground by keeper Brad Rose and Langston confidently converted the spot kick.

Chasetown thought they had doubled the lead just shy of the 55th minute. Jordan Evans’ free kick was pushed back out by Rose into the path of Marvellous Onabirekhanlen who prodded the ball goalwards. But the ball came off team mate Ben Lund, who was adjudged offside by the officials.

Within minutes, Trafford levelled when the visitors were unable to deal with a corner and Eddie Servuts stabbed the ball home.

Langston volleyed just over the bar from a Max Dixon lay off before Trafford full back Ally Brown drove a long range effort wide of the post.

Chasetown struck the winner on 89 minutes after a surging run from Oli Hayward which stretched the home defence and Jayden Campbell’s cross was deftly headed home by Langston.