Lichfield City made club history as they reached the third round of the FA Vase for the first time.

Ivor Green’s men produced a fine performance to win 4-1 at Newark and Sherwood United.

City began brightly and saw a Kieran Francis’ header pushed over the bar by home keeper Ross Wolley, before Joe Haines saw his effort cleared off the line.

The early pressure eventually told on 22 minutes when Liam Kirton saw his strike saved, but Lewis recycled the ball to cross for Dan Smith to net.

Lichfield got the second half off to an ideal start with Smith played in Francis and he made no mistake from six yards.

But the home side halved the deficit soon after when a low drive by Liam Moran beat James Beeson.

The City stopper then kept out another chance as the home side looked to find a leveller.

Any Lichfield nerves were settled 20 minutes from time though when Kirton was fouled in the box and Dan Lomas made no mistake from the spot.

The victory was wrapped up five minutes later when a Jack Edwards through ball set Francis away and he lifted the ball over the keeper and into the net.