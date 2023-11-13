Lichfield City have been handed an away draw in the third round of the FA Vase.

Ivor Green’s men made history as the club progressed beyond the second round for their first time by winning 4-1 at Newark and Sherwood United.

The challenge awaiting them in the next stage will be a Highgate United side who currently sit second in the Midland Football League Premier Division – one place above City.

The tie will take place on 2nd December.

Victory will see the club continue their history-making run as well as bagging a prize pot of £1,125.