A festive tribute show in Lichfield will celebrate the music of Dolly Parton.

A Holly Dolly Christmas will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 25th November.

The show will see West End star Kelly O’Brien recreated the hits of the country music legend.

A spokesperson said:

“Kelly looks just like Dolly and she sounds just like Dolly. This unrivalled show brilliantly recreates the vitality, voice and style of the little lady from Tennessee.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Although the show has now sold out, people can find out how to add themselves to the waiting list on The Hub at St Mary’s website.