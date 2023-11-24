Fire chiefs are urging people to be aware of the risks of buying low-quality electrical items on Black Friday.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the annual shopping extravaganza can see products such as e-bikes and e-scooters on the market which can be powered by low quality lithium-ion batteries.

Firefighters say low-cost, counterfeit or refurbished items could contain faulty power systems which run the risk of exploding and starting a blaze.

Ian Read, head of prevent, protect and partnerships at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Fires and explosions caused by faulty lithium-ion batteries can and do kill.

“We are sadly being called to a growing number of these incidents across the country, with the contents of the batteries causing rapid fires that are difficult to extinguish. “As firefighters, we can only do our best to tackle a blaze once it has already started, but, ultimately, we believe that prevention is better than cure. “That’s why you must ensure that your new device is completely safe and genuine prior to purchasing. “We know that Christmas can be expensive and people might try to save their money where they can, but doing so on lithium-ion batteries can have devastating consequences. “If it isn’t, you will be risking your life and that of others.” Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

People are being urged to avoid deals that seem too good to be true and are calling on bargain hunters to only shop with reputable retailers.