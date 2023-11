A Christmas event in Lichfield has raised almost £500 for St Giles Hospice.

Tippers hosted their festive market over the weekend at their Europa Way store.

The event featured stalls and a live cooking demonstration from Great British Bake Off star James Hillery.

A spokesperson said:

“We saw hundreds of people visit our store on Saturday and we thank them for helping us to raise money for St Giles Hospice.” Tippers spokesperson