Lichfield and Burntwood residents will need to pay £40 if they want to have their garden waste collected in 2024 – £4 a year more than households in Tamworth.

The window has opened for people to sign up for brown bin collections from Lichfield District Council.

The charge – which has risen from £36 last year – will cover 23 fortnightly collections between the end of January and December.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, Cllr Mike Wilcox, said:

“Garden waste collection is a popular service, and we are now inviting residents to sign up for 2024. “The annual cost is good value for money, and the same whenever you sign up, so we encourage residents to subscribe before the first collection for maximum benefit.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

But despite the collections being carried out as part of the joint waste service with Tamworth Borough Council, residents covered by Lichfield District Council will pay £4 a year more than their neighbours across the local authority border.

This year saw more than 7,900 tonnes of garden waste collected from across the district which was then sent to an outdoor composting facility for use on local farms. The figure in the Tamworth Borough area was 3,078 tonnes.

Lichfield District Council is encouraging residents to consider sharing a brown bin subscription with a neighbour if they do not generate enough garden waste to fill a bin.

The charge for collections was introduced across Lichfield and Burntwood in 2018 after the local authority said a funding gap meant it had “no choice but to consider making difficult decisions”.

Details on how to pay for the garden waste service are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin.