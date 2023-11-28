Lichfield and Burntwood residents will need to pay £40 if they want to have their garden waste collected in 2024 – £4 a year more than households in Tamworth.
The window has opened for people to sign up for brown bin collections from Lichfield District Council.
The charge – which has risen from £36 last year – will cover 23 fortnightly collections between the end of January and December.
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, Cllr Mike Wilcox, said:
“Garden waste collection is a popular service, and we are now inviting residents to sign up for 2024.
“The annual cost is good value for money, and the same whenever you sign up, so we encourage residents to subscribe before the first collection for maximum benefit.”Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council
But despite the collections being carried out as part of the joint waste service with Tamworth Borough Council, residents covered by Lichfield District Council will pay £4 a year more than their neighbours across the local authority border.
This year saw more than 7,900 tonnes of garden waste collected from across the district which was then sent to an outdoor composting facility for use on local farms. The figure in the Tamworth Borough area was 3,078 tonnes.
Lichfield District Council is encouraging residents to consider sharing a brown bin subscription with a neighbour if they do not generate enough garden waste to fill a bin.
The charge for collections was introduced across Lichfield and Burntwood in 2018 after the local authority said a funding gap meant it had “no choice but to consider making difficult decisions”.
Details on how to pay for the garden waste service are available at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/mygardenbin.
But no explanation as to why there is a £4 difference. Or did I miss something?
To ask a simple question WHY is LDC charging more than Tamworth?
Brown bin price has gone up by £4/year can the LDC please explain why this increase, when Tamworth is staying the same as last year.
Is this to help pay for the new cinema?
Price increase should apply to ALL areas!!!
Surely the charge should be the same for both, same service after all. What is the reason for the difference?
An explanation please Cllr Wilcox, yes its only £4.00 per annum however its the feeling of injustice.
Once again LDC out of touch with the electorate.
We all look forward to your comment Councillor.
It all goes to the same recycling centre
They think Lichfield people are rich and being a joint council with Tamworth they should pay the same
A typical tactic. Like gas, water, and electric. Split the bill and increase each part incrementally.
In the brown bin case you can only surmise that Tamworth compost is more valuable than Lichfields so they can charge them less.
It will be interesting to see what happens if the general rates are increased by over ten percent.
Incidentally, as they have introduce selective service payments, perhaps we can have a list of the services on offer and we can then decide what we want to pay for?
How come ? What are we in Burntwood & Lichfield subsidising? I’ll bet LDC get a good price for our garden waste, where does that money go ?
I live in tamworth and have never payed for the green garden waste bin just take it to the tip it hasn’t cost me 36 pound in fuel over the year just going to the tip