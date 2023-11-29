A stripped back concert exploring the theme of familiarity will be performed in Lichfield next week.

Let Me In return with their production at The Hub at St Mary’s on 8th and 9th December.

The line-up includes musicians and singers such as Lydia Gardiner, Rebecca Newman, Christopher Buckle and Ewan Steady as they perform a show based around familiarity and comfort in a time of festivities.

Familiarity will feature acoustic classics, a capella music and modern indie folk from artists such as Joni Mitchell, Laura Marling, The Staves, Nick Drake and Fleetwood Mac.

Christopher Buckle, creative director of Let Me In, said:

“Familiarity is a musical exploration of what it means to transition from a place of isolation to building a home – a place of warmth, comfort and love. “A group of artists from around the UK will tell their stories through original songs as well as folk songs they cherish, with movement and spoken word that ignites feeling of nostalgia, comfort and familiarity.” Christopher Buckle

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.