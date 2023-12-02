Lichfield City will travel league rivals Highgate United as they bid to move a step closer to Wembley.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side will compete in the third round of the FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history.

A 4-1 win at Newark and Sherwood United earned Lichfield their place in this stage of the competition, while Highgate United defeated Kimberley MW to book their place.

Lichfield go into the game full of confidence after a late comeback saw them beat Uttoxeter Town 2-1 last weekend to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

City will face a tough test though against a Highgate side who currently sit one place behind them in the Midland Football League Premier Division, having won all of their previous six fixtures and remaining unbeaten at home since August.

Kick-off this afternoon (2nd December) is at 3pm.