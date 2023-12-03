People will be able to unload their unwanted Christmas gifts at a charity quiz night in Lichfield.

The event is taking place at The Inkwell pub at 8pm on 28th December.

The winners of the quiz, which is raising money for St Giles Hospice, will scoop a £50 bar tab.

But there will also be a fun raffle taking place, with people asked to bring an unwanted, but rewrapped, gift as a prize.

Organiser Adrian Colledge said the raffle is always guaranteed to raise a smile.

“It is quite hilarious watching people opening some very odd gifts, such as a belly button brush!” Adrian Colledge

The event starts at 8pm and entry to the quiz is £2 per person.