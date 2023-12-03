A riding school has been presented with a donation to say thank you for welcoming a local group.

Members of the Lichfield Memory Cafe visited Gartmore Riding School in July for a tea with a pony morning in partnership with the Riding for the Disabled Association.

The feedback was so positive from members that Home Instead decided to hand over £150 to the facility.

A spokesperson said:

“Equine therapy such as grooming, feeding and meeting horses has been shown to improve the mood of people living with dementia. “This type of therapy can also help to calm the physical symptoms of conditions and reduce negative behaviours and stress. “Gartmore is a fantastic local facility for those living dementia and our members are looking forward to their next visit in the spring.” Home Instead spokesperson

Lichfield Memory Cafe has also received a visit from Kaleidoscope Choir this week for a performance of Christmas songs.

For more details about the group, visit the Lichfield Memory Cafe Facebook page.