American candy and drinks containing ingredients banned in this country have been seized in Staffordshire.

More than 50 shops were targeted by Trading Standards officials during a two week operation to tackle the sale of unsafe imported foods.

Officials also seized items where allergen ingredients had not been declared or where labelling was not in English.

More than 3,300 items were confiscated including Mountain Dew, Dubble Bubble, Jolly Rancher gummies and hard candy, Hot Tamales and Swedish Fish. The value of the items is believed to be more than £8,000.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Making sure imported food products being sold in stores around Staffordshire are safe and labelled correctly is an important part of our Trading Standards work. “It’s quite worrying to see so many products on sale that shouldn’t be, many of which contain unauthorised ingredients and are targeted at children. “While the majority of foods are safe and most stores operate within the law, it is important that imported food is accurately labelled in English with the allergens declared. “We are seeing more and more illegal items being sold on social media websites and marketplaces, including counterfeit foods. This has become even more prevalent as we approach Christmas and our message to shoppers is to always check product labels carefully before buying.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Many of the shops targeted were unaware the products on sale contained ingredients banned in the UK, such as mineral oil, bleached flour or colourants.

Trading Standards officers also seized multiple cans and bottles of soft drinks containing EDTA, known to be linked to kidney failure.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s chief executive John Herriman said:

“It’s extremely worrying to learn that confectionary with child appeal is on sale in UK high streets which could be linked to hyperactivity in kids and even cancer. “Trading Standards work extremely hard to remove dangerous products from sale, but the popularity of these items is being increased by videos on social media platforms, such as TikTok. “The increase in demand means importers are sending these through our ports and borders in the millions, and these are then being widely distributed and ending up in retail stores and in the hands of children. “We ask that all persons placing these products on the market, including the suppliers and retailers, take their responsibilities seriously in this matter and urgently remove items from sale that contain unauthorised ingredients. “If shop owners are unsure of what items are safe to sell, they should contact their local Trading Standards service for support and advice.” John Herriman