Lichfield City took another step on the road to Wembley as they beat Highgate United 3-1 in the third round of the FA Vase.

A penalty strike from Dan Lomas and a brace from Dan Smith sealed the win for the home side.

The victory earned Lichfield a spot in the fourth round of the competition for the first time in their history.

Manager Ivor Green refreshed his lineup with four changes following Wednesday night’s win against Wolverhampton Sporting.

Highgate had most of the early chances, firing one shot over the bar before a later effort hit the back of the net only to be ruled out by an offside flag.

Lichfield’s back four were tested repeatedly, but were able to hold off the visitors before a foul on Jack Edwards won City a penalty after 17 minutes, which Lomas converted.

The home side’s lead was doubled by Smith as he robbed the Highgate centre back and slotted the ball past keeper Reece Francis.

Things got heated as the visitors pulled a goal back when the linesman awarded a goal for Ryan Harkin’s headed effort despite City protests that Joe Haines had cleared the ball off the line.

Lichfield were able to hold out until half-time and went into the break with a narrow one-goal lead.

Smith restored City’s two goal advantage after 55 minutes when his powerful volley from the edge of the box found the net.

The result means Lichfield will now face a trip to Worcester City in the next round of the competition.