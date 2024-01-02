Motorists will face changes to parking charges to use council-run sites in Lichfield later this month.

Lichfield District Council is amending fees at short stay and long term car parks in a bid to encourage drivers to use the most appropriate sites.

The changes to fees will see the introduction of a free 30 minute period for motorists using short stay sites.

Other amendments will see a full day in short stay car parks rise from £8 to £20 in a bid to get those spending longer in spaces using the long stay facilities where a full day will drop from £4.30 to £4.

There will also be the introduction of a charge for parking on Bank Holidays, while evening and Sunday prices will also rise.

The new fees, which will be introduced from 10th January, for short stay parking are:

Time Current price New price Up to 30 minutes £1 Free 30 minutes to one hour £1 £1 Two hours £2 £3.50 Three hours £3 £5 Four hours £4 £8 All day £8 £20 Evening Free £1.50 Sunday £1 £2 Bank Holidays Free £2

Long stay car parks will see the following changes:

Time Current price New price Four hours £2.10 £1.50 Six hours £3.20 £2.50 All day £4.30 £4 Evening Free £1 Sunday £1 £2 Bank Holiday Free £2

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, said:

“We are introducing revised parking charges to benefit all motorists by encouraging them to use the car park most appropriate for the duration of their stay. “This is just one of the measures we have developed to make parking easier and more convenient. Others include the provision of additional car parking spaces seven days a week at District Council House in Frog Lane and weekend parking in the temporary car park on the former garage site on Birmingham Road.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

Other changes from 10th January will include Sandford Street car park becoming a short stay facility.

Blue badge holders will continue to be able to park in any space at a council-run car park for free.