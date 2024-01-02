New Fairtrade Village signs have been installed in Whittington.

They have been put up on local roads as well as on the double-sided noticeboard near The Bell.

A spokesperson said:

“Thanks are due to the Staffordshire Community Foundation for the grant which facilitated this, and particularly to David Connolly of Sign Technology, who not only produced the signs and installed them, but also generously subsidised the project to enable maximum benefit from the funding available.”

Residents can also buy 2024 Whittington Fairtrade calendars from the local pharmacy or Main Street Cafe. Alternatively, they can call Steve or Meg on 01543 432605.

Other activities promoting the issue locally include the annual Fairtrade Coffee and Home Baked Cake Morning in the Church Hall on 14th February.