A sports photographer will share tips from the top when he gives a talk in Lichfield.

David Keep will be at Lichfield Camera Club’s meeting on 10th January.

The Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society will give his talk – Sport Images With Impact – at 7.45pm.

A spokesperson said:

“David will share the techniques he uses to achieve the stunning shots. “The talk is perfect for anyone interested in photography and sport.” Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

Admission is £5 and is payable on the door. The lecture takes place at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane.