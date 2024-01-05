One of David Keep's photographs
A sports photographer will share tips from the top when he gives a talk in Lichfield.

David Keep will be at Lichfield Camera Club’s meeting on 10th January.

The Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society will give his talk – Sport Images With Impact – at 7.45pm.

A spokesperson said:

“David will share the techniques he uses to achieve the stunning shots.

“The talk is perfect for anyone interested in photography and sport.”

Lichfield Camera Club spokesperson

Admission is £5 and is payable on the door. The lecture takes place at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane.

